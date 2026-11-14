Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Pettis County.

The MSHP reports that an eastbound 2018 Ford Focus, driven by a 41-year-old woman from Kansas City, was at US 50 and Rissler Road sitting stationary at a stop sign at 6:43 p.m., when a northbound 2009 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 22-year-old woman from Sedalia, turned left into the path of the Ford and struck it head-on.

The driver of the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries and was transported to BRHC.

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The driver of the Malibu suffered injuries and was transported to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Three of her passengers were also injured, including a 25-year-old male, a four-year-old female and a one-year-old female. All were transported to BHRC.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed.

Pettis County Deputies assisted the Patrol.