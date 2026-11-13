Missouri may not have the answer to all of life’s problems, but if you’re looking for bats in a forest, there are few places better.

If you have been unfortunate enough to grow up with me in Missouri, you know that there are very few things that I know without having to look it up. This just so happens to be one of them. Did you know that Missouri is home to the forest with the most bats in America or at least a close second? It’s true.

Nils Bouillard via Unsplash

This topic came to mind as I saw a new article just shared recently by World Atlas which confirms what I already knew. Missouri has a national forest that is full of more bats than nearly any other in America. It’s Mark Twain National Forest which (you guessed it) is full of bats. They estimate 80,800 gray bats across 20 caves in that region of Missouri, but I think that’s a wildly conservative number. The Missouri Department of Conservation estimates that there are 14 different species of bats in the state. The number of bats would have to be in the hundreds of thousands if not the millions, but we all know that math is not my strong suit, so there’s that.

The bottom line is Missouri is home to Mark Twain National Forest and it’s full of bats. It’s one of those factoids that you don’t need to be taught if you grew up in the state. It’s knowledge you’re born with here.