A historic museum in Missouri has now been elevated to a new level of honor as a Presidential order has designated it as a national landmark.

Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri just shared the good news of their designation as a National Landmark that just happened this week thanks to a Presidential declaration.

What does it mean for a location to be designated a National Landmark?

The National Park Service says “being designated a National Historic Landmark (NHL) means a building, site, structure, district, or object is officially recognized by the U.S. government as having nationally significant value in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, or culture.”

When was the Churchill Museum in Fulton, Missouri built?

The Churchill Museum construction began in 1964 and the building was dedicated on May 7, 1969. The church itself was originally designed by Sir Christopher Wren and built in London in 1677. It was heavily damaged during WWII and each dismantled stone was carefully removed and then reconstructed in Fulton starting in 1964. The museum was constructed below the church and both were dedicated in May of 1969.

I’m frankly surprised it’s taken this long for the Churchill Museum to be designated as a National Landmark. Better late than never, right?