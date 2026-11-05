Dr. Caron Daugherty Selected as SFCC's Seventh President

The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Caron Daugherty as the college’s next president.

The board approved her appointment during its Nov. 3 meeting. Daugherty will assume the presidency Jan. 1, 2027, succeeding Dr. Brent Bates, who will retire Dec. 31 after nearly 40 years in higher education.

Daugherty currently serves as president of Flint Hills Technical College in Emporia, Kansas, a position she has held since July 2021. She brings 33 years of higher education experience spanning academic affairs, student services and college administration.

Daugherty was selected following a national search that included campus visits and public forums with four finalists Oct. 26-29. SFCC employees, students and community members had opportunities to meet the candidates, ask questions and provide feedback to the Board of Trustees as part of the selection process.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, it is my distinct privilege to congratulate Dr. Daugherty on her selection as our next president,” said SFCC Board of Trustees President Patty Wood. “Dr. Daugherty’s vision aligns strongly with SFCC’s mission to transform lives and strengthen our communities through innovative, high-quality education. We are confident that her dynamic leadership will build on the college’s successes and guide SFCC into its next exciting chapter.”

“State Fair Community College has a long record of connecting with its students and its 14-county region. I am honored to join the Roadrunner family and help lead it into its Connecting College and Community chapter,” said Daugherty. “The College’s role as a community hub, from its K-12 partnerships to its support for student success, is one I take to heart. Together with our faculty, staff, students, and partners, I hope we can continue to advance access for transfer and workforce opportunities, so everyone we serve can work, learn and thrive.”

Before becoming president of Flint Hills Technical College, Daugherty served as vice chancellor of instruction and chief academic officer at Metropolitan Community College in Missouri. Throughout her career, she has held positions including vice president of instruction, dean, faculty member, academic adviser and director of grants and an honors program.

Daugherty began her higher education career at Missouri State University. Her introduction to community colleges came through adjunct teaching and part-time testing support roles at Ozarks Technical Community College in the late 1990s. She professionally transitioned to the community college sector in 2002.

In addition to her institutional leadership experience, Daugherty serves as a commissioner on the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on the Future of Work. She also serves on the Higher Learning Commission’s Institutional Actions Council and has been an HLC peer reviewer since 2014, including service as a peer review chair.

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Her professional recognitions include the National Academic Advising Association Outstanding Advisor Award and the Moraine Park Association of Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year Award.

Daugherty earned a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri, a Master of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Arts in English and professional writing from Missouri State University. She also holds an executive leadership certificate from Cornell University.

Daugherty will become SFCC’s seventh president, following Bates, who has served as the college’s sixth president since July 2022. Bates previously held several leadership positions at SFCC, including vice president for educational services, during a career spanning more than two decades at the college.