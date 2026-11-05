Funeral Announcements for November 5, 2026

Visitation for Glenn Edward Waggoner, 73, of Sedalia, will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Monday, Nov. 9 at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with inurnment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial for Elizabeth “Lisa” Knox, 62, of Warrensburg will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

The family of Allen Lee Hawkins Jr., 96, of Sedalia, will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church. Inurnment will follow the memorial service at Calvary Episcopal Church.

A memorial service for Shirley Mae Martin, 88, of Sedalia, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral chapel.

The family of Christine D. Atwood, 78, of Sedalia, will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

A funeral service for Kirby Lee Pyle, 66, of Sedalia, will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral chapel. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Laurel Oaks Cemetery in Windsor.

Mass of Christian Burial, along with a Rosary and visitation, will be announced at a later date for Christopher Charles Green, 48, of Sedalia. Burial with military honors will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.