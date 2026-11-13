If driving around Rockford looking at Christmas lights is one of your favorite holiday traditions, there’s a new attraction coming to Illinois that might be worth a road trip.

The cool thing about this one, though, is it’s apparently taking Christmas lights to another galaxy.

READ MORE:Three Rockford Christmas Light Displays Worth Visiting in 2026

World’s Largest Drive-Through Christmas Light Show Coming to Illinois

According to NBC 5 in Chicago, World of Illumination, which calls itself the world’s largest drive-through holiday show, is bringing its Cosmic Sleigh Ride experience to the Orland Square Mall in Orland Park.

Even better, it’s one of only five locations nationwide hosting World of Illumination this holiday season and the only one located in the Land of Lincoln.

Cosmic Sleigh Ride Features Over One Million Christmas Lights

The display features over one million LED lights, complete with animated holiday characters, giant gingerbread rockets, and space-themed displays.

As you drive through the attraction, you’ll hear synchronized Christmas music through your car radio.

READ MORE:When Can You See Holiday Lights at Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory

How Much Are World of Illumination Tickets in Illinois?

If you’re wondering how much a trip to the World of Illumination will cost, tickets start at $39.99 per vehicle, which, to be fair, is kind of costly.

However, it’s a 20-30 minute experience where you’ll ride through Santa’s asteroid belt tunnel and a host of other illuminated spots.

The show opens this Saturday, November 14, with hours from 6 to 10 p.m., normally Tuesday through Sunday, plus a handful of Mondays in December.

It’s certainly a longer drive than heading to Sinnissippi Park for the Festival of Lights, but if you’re looking for something different this Christmas, it might be worth adding to your holiday plans.