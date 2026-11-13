The road to an Illinois high school football state championship is getting shorter, and five teams in the Rockford area are still in the hunt.

That’s because the IHSA playoffs have reached the quarterfinals, with all five remaining teams set to play on Saturday, November 14.

READ MORE: IHSA Proposal Considers Separate Public and Private Football Playoffs

Five Rockford Area Teams Reach IHSA Football Quarterfinals

Two of those teams, by the way, are still undefeated.

Here’s who’s playing football this weekend:

Stockton hosts Fulton at 5 p.m. in Class 1A

Byron hosts IC Catholic at 2:30 in Class 3A

Sterling travels to play undefeated Morris at 4 p.m. in Class 4A

Rochelle will play Coal City at home at 1 p.m. in Class 4A

Harlem will play on the road against Niles Notre Dame at 1 p.m. in Class 6A

Photo by Amari Shutters on Unsplash

Undefeated Byron and Harlem Lead Rockford Area Playoff Teams

Of the teams listed locally, only Byron and Harlem remain undefeated. Byron is playing IC Catholic in the state playoffs for the 4th time in 6 years, with the Tigers having won their last meeting in last year’s 3A quarterfinals, 28-6.

Meanwhile, Rochelle continues its incredibly surprising playoff run as a 14 seed.

READ MORE:This Might Be the Best Illinois High School Football Team Entrance Ever

Illinois High School Football State Championship Hopes Continue

A win on Saturday sends each team into the state semifinals and one step closer to playing for an Illinois state championship in Bloomington at Illinois State University.