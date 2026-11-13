If you’ve been looking for something to do around Rockford this month, you might have to add these to your to-do list!

Sometimes it feels like the same handful of events pop up every season. There are actually plenty of things happening around the Stateline that you might might not know about.

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Whether you’re looking for something fun to do with friends, an activity for the family, a reason to get out of the house, or just something different to add to your weekend plans, there’s a good chance you’ll find something worth checking out.



Rockford-area events happening in November 2026

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I’ve been to the open mic night/karaoke sessions at The Music Box and love the concept! They have a handful of musicians perform original music and the rest of the night is karaoke. A really fun night out with friends or for date night!

One of the beautiful things about all of these events happening in Rockford, you really don’t have to travel too far to enjoy all of it. Sometimes there’s something happening right around the corner you didn’t even know about, so keep this list handy if you’re trying to get out more during the week. You don’t have to wait for the weekend to enjoy what Rockford has to offer!