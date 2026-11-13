It’s that time of year where we start thinking about gifts for friends and family!

If you had to put together a care package that represents Rockford, what would you include? I’m talking about the things that IMMEDIATELY scream “Rockford” or “815”. The snacks, souvenirs, local favorites, and maybe a few things that only people who grew up here would understand.

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I came across a discussion on Reddit where Rockford residents were sharing exactly what they’d put in a hometown care package, and there were some pretty great suggestions:

Ole Salty’s

Mrs. Fishers

Sock monkey plushies

Icehogs merch

Read More: 10 Things We Wish We Could Do Year-Round In Rockford, Illinois

Ole Salty’s/Mrs. Fisher’s via Facebook

Obviously, you need something from Mrs. Fisher’s or Ole Salty’s. But there are so many options you probably wouldn’t even think of.

The Ultimate Rockford Care Package, According to Locals

Rockford-themed ornaments from J.R. Kortman

Gifts from Midway Village Gift Shop

Quirky gifts & records from Culture Shock

Donuts from a local apple orchard

Rockford postcards, stickers, & magnets from Rockford Art Deli

Cookies from Mary’s Market

Coffee beans from any local coffee shop

Retro t-shirts from Bygone Brands

Read More: Top Things to Do in Rockford | November 2026

I actually didn’t know that J.R. Kortman had a ton of local gifts until I visited last year! It was so overwhelming, but there was literally something for everyone on your list.

Honestly, I think this is a pretty solid list to start with. It’s a combination of nostalgia, local biz, and things that make Rockford unique. What would you add to a Rockford-inspired care package?

Christmas is right around the corner, time has been flying this year!