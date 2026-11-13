The holiday shopping season is here, and while many of us in Illinois are busy hunting for the best deals online, scammers are getting ready for their busiest time of the year, too.

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The Downside of Online Holiday Shopping

On the list of things I love about the holiday season, Christmas shopping is at the bottom of my list for three major reasons:

Finding the “perfect” gift for everyone is stressful. The crazy crowds in stores. Online shopping scams.

Every holiday season I have big plans to buy less online and more at local stores, but then life happens.

READ MORE: When Do Tickets for Metra’s Holiday Train Go On Sale?

Obviously, no one wants to spend hard-earned money on something that never arrives or accidentally hand over personal information to a scammer, but online shopping scams are becoming increasingly convincing these days.

Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

Biggest Online Scams IL Shoppers Need to Beware Of

The sad truth is, scammers have become incredibly good at taking advantage of people who are simply trying to make the holidays more affordable, and it really makes me mad.

Just when you think you’re an expert at spotting scams, the dirty tricksters flip the script and come up with brand new ways to get you.

A new report from Money highlights five major holiday shopping scams Illinois consumers need to watch out for this year:

1. Fake Online Stores and Counterfeit Gifts

If you come across a website advertising a popular Christmas gift (think toys and electronics here) at an unbelievably low price, it’s a huge scam red flag.

Scammers are creating fake online stores that look very legitimate, with professional-looking product photos, customer reviews, and checkout pages. The problem is, the merchandise might never arrive or the merchandise might never arrive, or you might receive a very cheap version of what you thought you were buying.

If an unfamiliar website is the only place you can find that must-have Christmas gift, be careful and always double-check the website address.

2. Social Media Shopping Scams

This scam is a dangerous one for me.

How often have you found yourself scrolling social media and seeing an ad for something you didn’t know you needed but suddenly can’t live without?

Scammers are creating fake social media ads promoting incredible discounts, flash sales, and viral products that often lead to websites designed to steal your money or personal information.

Before purchasing something you see advertised on social media, check for the company’s official website. If there isn’t one, think twice before you buy!

3. AI Shopping Scams

Artificial intelligence is changing the way people do life these days, and it’s also giving scammers new opportunities to get us.

Criminals can use AI to create advertisements, websites, and phishing emails that are much harder to recognize. Experts also warn shoppers against giving AI shopping assistants access to their financial information and passwords.

4. Fake Package Delivery Notifications and Refund Scams

I’m assuming many of us have received text messages or emails claiming USPS, UPS, or FedEx couldn’t deliver a package because our address needs to be corrected or a small delivery fee needs to be paid. They might also say an expensive purchase was charged to your account or offer a refund for a delayed or canceled order.

Don’t engage with any of them! The links and phone numbers included in these messages could lead to scammers stealing your personal information

If you think the issue may be valid, always go to the store or delivery company’s website to confirm.

5. Gift Card Draining Scams

If gift cards are a common purchase for you during the holiday season, be aware that scammers sometimes tamper with gift cards displayed in stores.

Basically, they steal the card numbers and security codes before shoppers purchase them. Then, once they are activated, scammers use the information to spend the balance before the actual card is redeemed.

Make sure to inspect all gift cards before you buy them. Look for damaged packaging, scratched-off security codes, or anything that seems unusual.

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Don’t Let Holiday Scammers Ruin Christmas

There’s enough chaos during the holiday season, and the last thing anyone needs is to lose money to a fake online store or a fraudulent delivery notification.

We don’t have to stop shopping online, but we do need to take a few extra minutes to make sure the unfamiliar retailers we’re buying from are legit.

After all, we want our Christmas packages to arrive filled with presents, not surprises from scammers!

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