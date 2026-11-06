Meteor Showers And Supermoons Line Up Over Northern Illinois

Photo by Michał Mancewicz on Unsplash

It seems like it’s been cloudy and rainy for the past month, even though it’s really only been a couple of weeks.

But if you’re ready for a little celestial entertainment, the nighttime skies over Northern Illinois are about to offer some pretty spectacular opportunities to look up.

The Southern and Northern Taurid meteor showers are currently active, and they’re famous for producing absolutely brilliant fireballs. The Southern Taurids peak around today, November 5th, followed by the Northern Taurids around November 11th and 12th.

Don’t expect hundreds of shooting stars, though. These showers typically produce just a handful of meteors per hour under ideal conditions. What they lack in numbers, they make up for in occasional spectacular displays.

Photo by Mateusz Bajdak on Unsplash

Let’s Start With What Comes After The Current Northern And Southern Taurids

The Leonid meteor shower follows November 17th-18th, but the real meteor-show superstar is coming in December. The Geminids, peaking December 13th and 14th, are considered one of the year’s best meteor showers, potentially delivering up to 120 meteors per hour under ideal conditions.

That’s a pretty good reason to bundle up and spend some time outside.

And there’s more. November 24th brings the first of several consecutive Super Moons, when the full Moon appears somewhat larger and brighter because it’s relatively close to Earth. December and January bring additional opportunities.

Photo by Anurag Sarkar on Unsplash

But Wait, There’s Still More (Want To See Some Planets, Too?)

I hope you do, because several planets are making appearances. Venus and Saturn are visible to the naked eye, while Mars and Jupiter will be getting especially cozy in the morning sky around November 15th-16th. Mercury makes a morning appearance later in the month, while Uranus and Neptune generally require binoculars or a telescope.

Of course, Northern Illinois weather has the final say. But with meteor showers, planets and supermoons all on the celestial calendar, here’s hoping the clouds give us a break. We’ve got cool things to look up at and see.

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