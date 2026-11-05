Rockford Area Football Teams Face an Epic Playoff Weekend

If you’re a high school football fan, it’s going to be a big weekend for teams in the Rockford area.

The IHSA playoffs roll into round two this Friday and Saturday, and several teams from the area are still in the hunt for a state championship.

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Rockford Area High School Football Playoff Games This Weekend

Undefeated Harlem hosts Burlington Central. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Machesney Park. A win this Friday will send the Huskies to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Harlem and Hononegah Host IHSA Second-Round Playoff Games

Hononegah will take on Fenwick this Saturday at 1 p.m. Fenwick comes in as the defending 6A state champion, and it’s a big test for the Indians.

That’s it for home games in the area as Byron, Guilford and Belvidere North all hit the road.

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Byron, Guilford and Belvidere North Hit the Road for Playoffs

Defending 3A champs, Byron will play in Pontiac with a 1 p.m. kickoff, while Guilford will travel to Prospect for a Friday night showdown at 7 p.m.

Belvidere North will also play on Friday night, squaring off against Wauconda, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

More Northern Illinois Teams Compete for IHSA Playoff Wins

Newman Central Catholic, Eastland-Pearl City, Sterling, Dixon, Rochelle, and Forreston, who will face Stockton, also play either Friday or Saturday.

By Saturday night, though, we’ll know which Rockford-area teams are still standing and which ones have played their final game of the season.

Either way, it’ll sure be an exciting couple of days of high school football.