\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3LvuiM_1H3ZM4cN00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvuiM_1H3ZM4cN00" width="1250" height="833" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>If you live in or around Sedalia, Missouri, you don’t expect to see moose nearby. That’s why a new video is being shared like crazy because it claims to show up to 9 moose wandering around the area. I have solved this mystery, though.\u003c/p>\u003ch3>I saw many of my Missouri neighbors sharing this video showing 9 moose “north of Sedalia”\u003c/h3>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1862328581444756%2F&show_text=true&width=267&t=0">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003cp>I messaged the guy who shared the video and he was kind enough to allow us to share it here. I saw him respond to many Sedalia, Missouri residents in the comments explaining that the \u003ca href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sedalia,_Alberta" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sedalia he’s referring to is in Alberta\u003c/a>, Canada. Many noticed in the video that the guy shared that there were windmills near the moose which aren’t in Sedalia, Missouri either.\u003c/p>\u003cp>There aren’t many towns named Sedalia across the country. I believe there might be 8 or 10 states that have a Sedalia in them. That’s why when we see “moose” and “Sedalia” in the same breath, it gets our attention. In this case, it appears that Sedalia, Missouri remains a moose-free zone – we think. \u003c/p>\u003cp>Mystery solved. You can now sleep at night if you live in Sedalia, Missouri knowing that you won’t have moose feeding on your plants outside when you wake up in the morning – probably.\u003c/p>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//101theeagle.com/sedalia-missouri-moose-video/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>