If you’re the kind of person who considers Christmas markets one of the best things in life and you live in Missouri, there’s good news for you. A new ranking says one of the 12 best Christmas markets in the nation is in Missouri.

There’s a new ranking of the best Christmas markets in America that’s just been shared by Cheapism. They say that if you love shopping during the holiday season, you need to make Hermann, Missouri one of your stops. They have named Hermann’s Chrismas market one of the 12 best destinations in the country. The Visit Hermann website has a detailed schedule of Christmas events and their holiday kickoff is set for Saturday, November 14, 2026. There are numerous other events that will follow including Christmas Open House at Nana’s Bananas, Beaujolais Party at Bar Vin, Christmas Open House at Espresso Laine, Holiday Fare Wine Trail, Hermann Twinkle Tour, Christmas Tree Lighting

& Lantern Walk, Sounds of Starkenburg Concerts, Christmas Market, & Soup Supper, Hermann Trolley Christmas Tour Series, Wreath & Wine Bar at Adam Puchta Winery, Holiday House Tour, Copper Mule’s End of Prohibition Party, Kristkindl Markt at Stone Hill Winery, German Bake Sale at Historic Hermann Museum, Jingle In Your Jammies and that’s not even the complete list.

I completely agree that Hermann deserves to be among the top dozen Christmas markets in the US. I also think there are many other Missouri holiday celebrations that should be included, too.