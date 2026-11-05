Would You Pay $195 for Cranberry Sauce? A NYC Steakhouse Once Offered It

If cranberry sauce is usually one of the least expensive items on your Thanksgiving dinner table, this luxury Manhattan creation might make you do a double take. During the 2024 holiday season, an iconic New York City steakhouse made headlines by offering a single spoonful of cranberry sauce for $195, marketing it as the most expensive version of the side dish ever created.

NY Steakhouse Debuted a $195 Cranberry Sauce Dollop for Thanksgiving

Old Homestead Steakhouse, located in Manhattan’s historic Meatpacking District, introduced the extravagant side dish as a special off-menu item available by request on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. Rather than becoming a permanent menu addition, the $195 dollop was served as a limited-edition culinary feature designed for diners looking for an over-the-top holiday experience. As covered by local news outlet Hoodline, the historic venue aimed to create a truly unique holiday dining highlight.

White Truffles, Edible 24K Gold, and Vintage Port Elevated the Recipe

The elevated side dish carried its steep price tag because of a lineup of rare, luxurious ingredients. The base incorporated shaved white truffles valued at $1,500 per pound, imported Manuka honey from New Zealand priced around $100 per pound, and a splash of Taylor Fladgate Scion Vintage Port, which sells for roughly $4,400 per bottle. To top off the presentation, the sauce was finished with edible 24-karat gold flakes.

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Luxury Ingredients Remade a Classic Family Cranberry Sauce Recipe

Despite the high-end ingredients, the restaurant’s owners said the dish was rooted in tradition. The extravagant creation was built around their late grandmother’s classic family cranberry sauce recipe, which dates back to the early 1900s. As documented by regional culinary publications like AppleEats, combining decadent gourmet delicacies with a heritage holiday staple transformed a nostalgic favorite into a high-end luxury item.

The $195 Dollop Served as an Exclusive 2024 Thanksgiving Feature

The $195 cranberry sauce was offered strictly by request alongside the steakhouse’s broader holiday menu, which featured a traditional roasted turkey dinner for $85 (with an optional filet mignon upgrade for $105). Because the item was an exclusive 2024 holiday promotion, those prices and details reflect the earlier one-day offering.

If money weren’t an object, would you spend $195 on a single spoonful of high-end cranberry sauce, or would you rather stick to your classic holiday favorites?