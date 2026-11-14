The turkey may take center stage on your Thanksgiving table, but let’s not forget the sides, and of course, the dessert!

I’m definitely someone who needs a good break after stuffing myself with turkey, mashed potatoes, and yes, stuffing, but after a few hours of rest and watching some football, I’m ready for the next round.

It’s back to the table for some dessert!

What’s that one dessert you look forward to most? Well, DoorDash has the answer. And I have to say, the #1 pick is not necessarily my top choice.

When I think of Thanksgiving, I think, pumpkin pie and apple pie. That’s what we always have on our table. And although they did make the list of favorites, neither came in at #1, when it comes to that Thanksgiving dessert people look forward to most.

Here’s the list of favorite Thanksgiving desserts:

1 – Chocolate cake

2 – Apple pie

3- Cheesecake

4 – Pumpkin pie

5 – Pound cake

6 – Chocolate pie

7 – Strawberry cake

8 – Pecan pie

9- Cherry pie

10 – Vanilla cake

Pumpkin pie coming in 4th! What?!

Photo by Matthew Bornhorst on Unsplash

And according to DoorDash, more specifically in New Jersey, pound cake is the most popular.

My family doesn’t even have pound cake at all on Thanksgiving. And while all these cakes and pies do sound delicious, chocolate cake isn’t really something we have either.

But we do have plenty of pumpkin pie and apple pie!

If you had to pick, what’s the dessert you love most on Thanksgiving? Is it chocolate cake or pound cake?