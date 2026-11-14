3 Wildwood residents were arrested following an investigation

Authorities seized more than four ounces of cocaine and approximately $30,000

All three face charges, including first-degree maintaining a narcotics manufacturing facility

Wildwood, N.J. — Three people from Wildwood are facing multiple drug-related charges, including a first-degree charge, after investigators say a search of a home turned up cocaine, about $30,000 in cash, and evidence of a drug manufacturing operation.

48-year-old Gonzalo Soto-Jimenez, 42-year-old Yemely Natal-Castro, and 27-year-old Brandon Soto-Dawson were arrested Friday and lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, where they remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

The Search

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland’s office said on November 13th, its Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force wrapped up a joint investigation into drug distribution in Wildwood.

That same day, the task force, Wildwood Police, and the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team executed a court-authorized search warrant at Soto-Jimenez’s residence, in cooperation with the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities say they seized more than four ounces of cocaine and approximately $30,000 in cash. Investigators also recovered additional evidence that the three were operating a drug manufacturing facility.

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Charges

All three were charged with the following:

First-degree maintaining a narcotics manufacturing facility

Second-degree distribution of CDS

Third-degree possession of cocaine

Third-degree money laundering

Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

A first-degree conviction in New Jersey carries 10 to 20 years in state prison.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President’s Circle award winner and Townsquare Media’s 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com