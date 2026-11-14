Chesterfield, N.J. — Only in New Jersey does a tornado come up a road, hit a traffic circle, and hang a right like it’s lived here its whole life.

Good thing it didn’t have to figure out a jughandle.

All kidding aside, the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak winds estimated at 100 MPH hit Chesterfield in Burlington County around 4 PM on Thursday, November 12th. It was on the ground for about five minutes, covered 1.5 miles, and was 100 yards across at its widest. No one was hurt.

Up Old York Road

According to the NWS damage survey, the path started about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the intersection of Old York Road and Bordentown-Chesterfield Road. There, the exterior walls of a barn collapsed, and a nearby home lost roof shingles and part of its fascia board.

From there, a narrow path of damage followed Old York Road, with multiple trees snapped or uprooted. Near the intersection, several wooden power poles were left leaning.

Then It Took the Circle

A short distance past the intersection, the NWS says the path turned to the southeast.

Their survey map shows it curving within a few hundred feet of a traffic circle, making a sharp 90-degree turn, almost perfectly navigating that circle, and then heading down Bordentown-Chesterfield Road.

Chesterfield Township, NJ, Tornado Path – Photo: National Weather Service Mt Holly NJ / Canva

Near that turn, part of one home’s roof was lifted off and blown into surrounding yards. Wood beams were found stuck in the ground, and one was lodged in the soffit of a neighbor’s house.

Damage at a School

The tornado kept snapping hardwood trees along Bordentown-Chesterfield Road. About a half mile down, a school lost a portion of its roof, and farm equipment was overturned. The last damage was just past the school, where large tree branches were snapped at a home.

The tornado was one of two confirmed Thursday as severe thunderstorms moved through northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. The storms also produced wind damage and a large amount of hail across the region.

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President’s Circle award winner and Townsquare Media’s 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com