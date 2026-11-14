The third time was the charm and Atlantic City High School is celebrating like it’s 1999.

After falling short in 2024 & 2025, the Atlantic City High School Vikings won their first NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 Football Sectional Championship since 1999, last night, Friday, November 13, 2026.

The Vikings defeated Millville High School 35-14.

Two Championship Head Coaches

Legendary head coach Bobby Weiss coached the last championship team in 1999. Head Coach Keenan Wright has led The Vikings back to their glory days this year.

Bobby Weiss photo.

Atlantic City Public Schools photo.

Junior quarterback Marvin Burroughs threw four touchdown passes — two to Don’Taye Thompson and two to Kenai Austin — as Atlantic City improved to 8-3 on the season.

Atlantic City Superintendent & Principal Celebrate Together

Atlantic City Public Schools photo.

Best friends La’Quetta Small (Superintendent) on the right & Constance Days-Chapman (Principal) celebrate holding the 2026 NJSIAA Sectional Championship Trophy.

Marty & La’Quetta Small Have Been On A Winning Streak

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small photo.

Next Up For The Atlantic City High School Vikings Football Team

Google Maps.

Atlantic City faces Winslow Township in the Group 4 state semifinals next week, with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

This is a rematch, as Atlantic City High defeated Winslow Township earlier in the season.

This key NJSIAA Group 4 State Semifinal game is expected to take place on Friday, November 20, 2026, but, still has to be finalized.

Matchup Details

Atlantic City opponent is South Jersey Group 4 champion Winslow Township Eagles (8-3), who advanced by defeating Shawnee 26-23.

Ir’s a rematch. The two teams met earlier this season on September 25, 2026, when Atlantic City defeated Winslow Township 36-30 on the road.

What’s at Stake. The winner advances to the Group 4 State Championship game.

The Traditional Atlantic City Versus Holy Spirit Thanksgiving Day Game

Atlantic City Public Schools photo.

This iconic annual tradition is approaching 100 years in length.

As we have done for the past 35 years, you can catch all of the action on WPG Talk Radio 94.5 FM & 1450 AM, as well as 97.3 ESPN.

Stay tuned to see if The Vikings long playoff run will impact the timing of the coveted Thanksgiving Day regular season finale.

Elijah Langford Photo.

The above photo, taken by Elijah Langford, is The Atlantic City High School Viking Football Family celebrating last night’s NJSIAA Sectional Championship.