According to Lending Tree’s latest research, New Jersey drivers have been ranked worst in the nation. Here’s a breakdown of their findings.

Five to six out of 100 New Jersey drivers were involved in some sort of overall incident, putting us at the top of that list. Such incidences include speeding, DUI’s, and general citations.

We also ranked number one for accidents, with Massachusetts and North Carolina falling just behind us. At this point, none of this might sound surprising.

What might surprise you, however, is how we rank among the slowest drivers. According to the research, we have some of the lowest rates in the nation when it comes to slow drivers.

But what’s not surprising? Where we land on auto insurance. Apparently, our rates are around 18% higher than the national average. So yeah, we’re paying more, but that’s no shock to us.

With all of that said, I don’t fully agree that we’re the worst drivers in the nation. Here’s why I feel that way.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

We don’t tollorate

If you grew up in the state, you get it. We drive quick, we maneuver quick, but most importantly, we have quick reactions. I’ve always felt that if you can drive in Jersey, you can drive anywhere. And, I also think we’re better equipped to handle situations much faster than drivers from other states.

Oh, and the lack of slow drivers? Makes sense. I mean, we’re always in a rush anyway, no time to be slow. The only slow ones tend to park it in the left lane, which naturally irritates us.

But overall, I would argue New Jersey is home to some of the best drivers, not the worst. It’s just my opinion, but I stand by it (more on the Lending Tree findings can be found here).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.