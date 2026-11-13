✅Five more MVC branches now offer both licensing and vehicle services

✅The changes include locations in South Jersey and along the Jersey Shore.

✅Appointments are required at all locations

It’s back to the future at five more New Jersey MVC branches, where customers can once again take care of both licensing and vehicle services under one roof.

Before 2020, customers could handle all their MVC business at any branch. Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the MVC closed all its branches for four months. When they reopened, services were divided among 23 licensing centers and 16 vehicle centers, where customers could take care of one type of business or the other, but not both.

Reaction was mixed, as the change created some geographical challenges.

For example, there was no vehicle center in the state’s southernmost counties, requiring an 80-mile drive for some residents. But the MVC defended the arrangement as a way to improve efficiency.

Decreased geographical challenges

Effective immediately, customers can again handle both types of business at Bakers Basin, Camden, South Plainfield, Toms River and Vineland.

“Getting your NJMVC business done shouldn’t require a long trip or a long wait,” acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson said. “With four agencies added last month and five more joining now, we’re giving customers more choices and more flexibility when it comes to accessing vehicle services.”

Johnson added all services to branches in Freehold, Oakland, Paterson and Rahway in October.

An appointment is required at each location and can be made at nj.gov/mvc.

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