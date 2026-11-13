Wildwood, N.J. — An alert police officer stopped a phone scam before a bank customer handed over a large sum of cash to a courier, according to the Wildwood Police Department.

According to officials, on the afternoon of October 30th, the officer was on a routine walk-through at a bank in the city when he was approached and alerted to suspicious circumstances involving a customer.

The officer learned the customer had received a call from someone identifying himself as an FDIC investigator. The caller claimed bank employees were under investigation for fraud and said the customer’s account had been compromised. Under the pretense of helping that investigation, the caller told the victim to withdraw a large sum of money and wait for a courier to pick it up.

The officer recognized it as a scam and stepped in before any money changed hands. Bank personnel also found an unauthorized transfer between the victim’s accounts and took steps to secure the compromised account.

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Officers made contact with a rideshare driver who arrived at the bank to collect the package. He provided documentation showing he had been directed to pick up what was described as medical supplies. Police said his explanation was corroborated, and he was allowed to leave.

The investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Police are reminding residents to be cautious of callers who claim to represent a government agency or financial institution, particularly ones who tell them to withdraw cash, conceal transactions, or hand money to a courier.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a similar scam should contact their bank and local police department.

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President’s Circle award winner and Townsquare Media’s 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com