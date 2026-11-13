Route 50 in Cape May County, NJ – Photo: Google Maps

Upper Township, N.J. — The Route 50 bridge over Cedar Swamp Creek in Upper Township will close in both directions Monday night as the state begins tearing it down and replacing it.

The closure starts at 10 PM Monday, November 16th, between Tyler Road and Tuckahoe Road (County Route 631), according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses, including the Ocean City Campground & Beach Cabins.

Detours

The NJDOT says the detours will be in place through early 2027, with separate routes for cars and trucks.

Cars will be sent around the closure using Tyler Road (CR 616) and Tuckahoe Road.

Trucks will use a longer route along Route 9/Shore Road and Tuckahoe Road. That detour also applies to commercial vehicles, buses, RVs, and passenger vehicles pulling trailers.

Route 50 between Petersburg and Ocean View, NJ, will be closed for bridge reconstruction – Photo: Google Maps

About the Project

The work is part of a $47.7 million project to replace the 65-year-old bridge, which NJDOT says is in poor condition.

The new bridge will have 10-foot shoulders and a sidewalk for future use, along with roadway, environmental, and drainage improvements.

This is NJDOT’s first Design-Build project. Design and construction are normally handled under separate contracts. This method puts both into one contract, which the state says allows the two phases to overlap and speeds up delivery.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2028.

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President’s Circle award winner and Townsquare Media’s 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com