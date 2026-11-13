The Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies are all in a state of Flux. The Eagles’ hopes of making the playoffs is officially over as the Eagles are 2-7 at their bye week. Last Tuesday was the NFL trade deadline, and the Eagles sent defensive tackle Jordan Davis and his Super ring to Jacksonville for a first round pick in 2027 and a second round pick in 2029. The Eagles have suffered numerous injuries this year that have accelerated their demise. Poor play, bad play calling and lack of pride have all contributed to the fans’ misery.

The Flyers’ slow start, 5-10-6 has contributed to the acrimony towards the Flyers leadership. Flyers legend and current head coach Rick Tocchet has faced unfair Ire from some fans and certain people in the media. During the Flyers current road trip, Flyers young Russian forward Matvi Michkov’s slow development into the Flyers system, he had an argument on the bench with defenseman Nick Seeler.

The argument was caught on camera, which was followed up by reports that Michkov believed his future was not in the Orange and the Black. The rumor has spread by the report by former NHL player and ESPN commentator Ken Weeks (who has the same agent as Michkov) saying the Russian was unhappy with the Flyers. Now there is a Billboard saying “ Fire Tocchet” on I-95 in Philly. This shows how fickle the Fans and media can be!!!

The Phillies are also in a state of Flux as well. The Phillies have aging players who are locked into long contracts. Team president of baseball operations Dave Dombraski is in Las Vegas this week for the annual Major League Baseball General Managers meetings. Is it true the Phillies Bryce Harper’s house is up for sale in Haddonfield?

The only team we can get excited about are the Sixers. They beat the Toronto Raptors 123-112 on Thursday night. Next up for the Sixers are the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at 1pm in South Philly. We will cover all the action this weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim.

On Saturday’s show, Producer Alex Berardis former Kansas City Chiefs WR Dave Klemic, and Erin Ewing join me in the studio. The Birds are on their bye week, but we will talk with former NFL offensive lineman and broadcast analyst for the NFL network and compass media, Brian Baldinger. I watch Baldy’s breakdowns on the X platform, and he will talk about the Eagles offensive line issues. In Hour Two, it’s our “Heard it from Hurd” segment with longtime NFL Strength & Condition coach Jeff Hurd. We will discuss the Flyers current saga plus our “High School Athletes in the Spotlight” with Fran Mclaughlinbrought to you by the Philly Pretzel Factory of EHT and AC.

On Sunday’s show, producer Alex Berardis and Erin Ewing join me in the studio. We will recap the Flyers vs Blue Jackets Saturday night action. We get the ���Keys to the Game” with Fox 29 News Sports Director Scott Graysonbrought to you by Blitz’s market of Ocean City. Grayson will give us his thoughts on the Eagles season. In Hour Two, “The Chief” Craig Berube will check with our “Coaches Corner” segment. The Chief will talk about the turmoil surrounding the Flyers. Next, my Fantasy Football Guru Brian Hartley will give us his picks for week nine in the NFL, brought to you by Charlie’s Bar.

All that and more this weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim, every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to Noon on 97.3 FM ESPN Radio South Jersey.