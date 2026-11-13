Mayor Marty Small is currently getting a bad rap regarding collective bargaining and public safety in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In this exclusive report, we will let the actual numbers speak for themselves.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small photo.

There Is A Good Reason That Both The Atlantic City Police & Firefighters’ Unions Endorsed Small For Reelection In 2025

Atlantic City Fire Department photo.

Harry Hurley graphic.

How many officers and firefighters have been added under Small?

Harry Hurley graphic.

Since Marty Small Became Mayor of Atlantic City — Here Are The Special Law Enforcement Officer’s (SLEO’s) That He Has Hired

2020 — 35 2021 — 62 2022 — 22 2023 — 44 2024 — 2 2025 — 3 2026 — 15

In 2020, there were 270 Atlantic City Police Officers.

Today, there is the maximum allowable 328 Atlantic City Police Officers.

Small has added 58 police officers to the ranks.

Today, there are 324 full time officers — there are 4 full-time openings that Small intends to fill from their SLEO ranks.

Atlantic City has 18 SLEO Il’s and 2 SLEO Ill’s (Retired police officers who work in the Atlantic City Public Schools. This in addition to the regular officers staffed at every school)

Additional Marty Small Police Accomplishments

Jim Sarkos, Atlantic City Chief of Police photo.

Without Small, Atlantic City Police Chief Jim Sarkos would have unjustly been removed as Chief of Police.

Small procured $ 5.8 million for city-wide cameras.

Small obtained $ 1 million for a police mobile command unit.

Small achieved a 5-year, $ 10 million dollar deal for 3 drones for first responder presence, along with Artificial Intelligence body cameras, that are capable of translating all languages to the body cameras.

The Election & Subsequent Acquittal of Marty Small

November 4, 2025 mayoral election

4,748 Marty Small votes

62.5% Share of the vote

Small defeated Republican Naeem Ahmed Khan, who received 2,851 votes.

Small’s vote total is the highest ever recorded in the mayor — council form of government, despite his being under indictment during the entire campaign election cycle.

A jury subsequently acquitted Small of the criminal charges against him in December, 2025. It was a bogus prosecution, led by an overzealous Atlantic County Prosecutor.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small’s Police & Fire Legacy

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small photo.

Scott Evans, Atlantic City Fire Chief.

Mayor Marty Small’s commitment to Atlantic City’s police and fire departments is reflected not merely in political promises, but in his documented hiring, promotions and overall investments in public safety.

This is why both the police and fire departments have shown extraordinary confidence in Mayor Marty Small.

As Recently As July 16, 2026

Small paved the way for 20 police leadership promotions and six fire department promotions.

Breaking News

Small previously advised all Atlantic City employees that have grown accustomed to a $ 3,500 stiipend, that there would be no salary increases this year. They understood, because they recognized the salary increases that they have received over the past five years under Small.

1. $4,500

2. $3,000

3. $4,500

4. 2%

5. $3,500 Stipend

What no one is acknowledging … Small offered the police department more than all of the other employees.

They said no.

Never before reported … Small offered the police $5,000 per-officer.

Multiply that times 328 police officers — it totals $1,640,000.

They wanted this stipend to be pensionable.

This is the truth about where things really stand at the moment.

Regardless of this collective-bargaining bump in the road, you can easily make the case that Marty Small is the most supportive Mayor in Atlantic City history for police and fire.