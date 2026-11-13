A South Jersey teenager has been missing for more than a week, and police are asking the public to help find him.

William Cruz, 15, of Pennsauken, was reported missing on Thursday, November 12, according to the Pennsauken Township Police Department. He was last seen on November 2, leaving his family waiting for answers.

Have You Seen This Missing Pennsauken Teen?

Police are sharing several details that could help someone recognize William.

He is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, and Hispanic. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Even a small detail could help investigators piece together where he may have gone.

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Police Say He May Be In This Nearby South Jersey Town

Although William is from Pennsauken, police say he is known to frequent the Stiles Avenue area of neighboring Maple Shade.

That makes this an important alert for residents in both communities, as well as anyone who regularly travels through the area.

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How Can You Help Find William?

Anyone who recognizes William or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsauken Township Police.

Police provided the following email address for tips:

NKulyk@pennsaukenpolice.org

As of the latest information available for this article, I could not locate an official update confirming that William has been found.

Please consider sharing this story so more South Jersey residents have a chance to see his information. Hopefully, William is found safe and reunited with his family soon.