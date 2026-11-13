Thursday’s storms brought some seriously wild weather to South Jersey, including hail large enough to make you think twice about leaving your car outside. Although I’ve heard PLENTY of people say “South Jersey didn’t get any hail,” I think those people may be forgetting about the folks in the western part of the region.

The National Weather Service’s official storm reports show hail in several local communities on November 12. Some of the largest reported stones measured nearly two inches across!

Which South Jersey Towns Actually Had Hail?

According to the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office, the following South Jersey locations had official hail reports:

Burlington County: Burlington Township, Columbus, Rancocas, Bordentown, Jacobstown, New Egypt, Chesterfield and Wrightstown. Apparently, there was even a tornado sighting.

Camden County: Pennsauken.

Gloucester County: Glassboro, Logan Township, Bridgeport. The NWS also reported a severe storm producing observed hail near National Park.

Ocean County: Jackson and Lakehurst also had official hail reports. These are Ocean County locations, but they are not necessarily representative of the county’s southernmost communities.

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How Big Was the Hail?

Some of these reports were anything but your typical little ice pellets.

The largest reported hail measured 1.75 inches near Burlington Township. That’s approaching golf ball size! Columbus and Bordentown also had reports of hail measuring 1.5 inches across.

Pennsauken had a report of quarter-sized hail, while other communities reported hail measuring around an inch.

What About Other South Jersey Counties?

The official reports reviewed do not establish hail in Mercer, Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties.

Importantly, these are preliminary National Weather Service storm reports. They document reported hail, but don’t mean every neighborhood in each listed community experienced it.

If your town isn’t listed, that doesn’t necessarily mean hail didn’t fall there. It means they couldn’t establish an official report for it. Did you see hail yesterday? Let us know by hitting the “Message Us” button on the app!