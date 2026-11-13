🐱 A North Jersey animal shelter is scrambling to rescue 28 cats from a Paterson home after an urgent situation spiraled out of control.

🚨 Eight kittens, some as young as 4 weeks old, need emergency medical treatment for parasites, fleas and infections.

❤️ The shelter is asking for rescue partners, adopters and donations, with a generous donor offering to match contributions up to $5,000.

PATERSON — What was supposed to be a routine call turned into an animal welfare crisis, with more than two dozen cats urgently needing rescue from a North Jersey home.

28 sick cats and kittens were rescued from a Paterson home in an unintentional breeding situation (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

According to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, what began as a call to help 18 cats in a Paterson home escalated into an overwhelming animal welfare crisis with 28 cats needing immediate removal as the homeowners faced an urgent move.

“These cats have been loved, but unintentional breeding led to a situation that quickly grew out of control,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

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28 sick cats and kittens were rescued from a Paterson home in an unintentional breeding situation (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

Eight Paterson kittens need emergency medical care

Shelter officials said eight kittens, ranging in age from 4 to 12 weeks, needed emergency medical care. They were covered in fleas, suffering from parasites and battling respiratory and eye infections.

28 sick cats and kittens were rescued from a Paterson home in an unintentional breeding situation (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

Two of the sickest babies, Mia and Wallace, are fighting calicivirus (a highly contagious RNA virus that primarily causes upper respiratory infections and painful mouth ulcers) and require intensive supportive care, including syringe feeding and nebulization, the shelter said.

28 sick cats and kittens were rescued from a Paterson home in an unintentional breeding situation (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

“Our team is working quickly to give these babies the care they need while continuing to help the larger rescue effort. But with 28 cats involved, we cannot do this alone,” the shelter said.

The kittens seem to be responding well to treatment, but continued medical care is needed. Shelter officials are asking the community to come together.

28 sick cats and kittens were rescued from a Paterson home in an unintentional breeding situation (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

Animal shelter seeks rescue partners and cat adopters

They are in need of rescue partners to help with the cats still in the home. If an organization can help, please send an email.

Adopters are also needed. If you can make room in your home for a cat, that will free up room at the shelter for more cats in need. Apply here.

28 sick cats and kittens were rescued from a Paterson home in an unintentional breeding situation (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

$5,000 matching donation could raise $10,000 for cats

Donors will also be a big help, too. Any money anyone can give will be used to provide lifesaving medical care for those already rescued and will continue reaching the cats who still desperately need help. Venmo and Zelle are also accepted.

28 sick cats and kittens were rescued from a Paterson home in an unintentional breeding situation (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

Thanks to a generous donor, RBARI says it has the opportunity to make an even bigger difference for these cats with a $5,000 matching gift. Every donation will be doubled up to $5,000, helping to raise $10,000 to provide essential veterinary care, spay/neuter surgeries, and a healthier future for these cats.

28 sick cats and kittens were rescued from a Paterson home in an unintentional breeding situation (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

Most of the remaining 20 adult cats and kittens are friendly and social but still need to be spayed or neutered.

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