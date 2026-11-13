It’s the most wonderful time of year, and LITE 96.9 is taking over for one night in Ocean Casino Resort’s Jingle Bell Bar for LITE 96.9’s Nice & Naughty Holiday Party!

This year, the Jingle Bell Bar has moved to its new pop-up location at Nola Bar on the casino gaming floor.

We hear that it is more fun than ever, and we plan to find out for ourselves.

We have a super fun live DJ spinning music this year and your chance to sing Christmas karaoke.

The Jingle Bell Bar is serving up holiday-themed drinks like Santa’s Frozen Hot Chocolate, Rudoplh’s Tipsy Spritz, and Jack Fosts’s Peppermint Martini.

Listen for your chance to call and grab your exclusive party invite for two to join Eddie Davis with Jill Myra from the LITE 96.9 Feel Good Morning Show for LITE 96.9’s Nice & Naughty Holiday Party.

How to Win Your Invitation

We’re giving party invitations on-air at 6:45 am and 8:10 am on weekday mornings and at 12:30 pm weekday afternoons, beginning on Monday, November 16th.

All LITE 96.9 qualifiers will have a chance to pick one of the 96 Holiday Santa Sacks, and each sack comes with a present valued at $100 or more of some of LITE 96.9’s favorite things!

Listen to win an invite for you and a friend to join us on Thursday, December 3rd, for LITE 96.9’s Nice & Naughty Holiday Party in South Jersey’s most festive Holiday space — Ocean Casino’s Jingle Bell Bar!