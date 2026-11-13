🚨A Trenton teenager faces a first-degree murder charge in a Burlington City shooting

🚨The gunfire killed 23-year-old Jermone Chandler and wounded two other teens

🚨 Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the shooting

BURLINGTON CITY — A Trenton teenager is charged with first-degree murder in a Burlington City triple shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and two other teens hospitalized Monday night.

Shots were fired around 7 p.m. outside a home in the 100 block of Federal Street, striking two teenagers who ran toward Route 130, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.

The third victim, Jermone Chandler, 23, of Burlington City, collapsed after being shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trenton teen arrested in Hopewell Township

The teenager was arrested Thursday in Hopewell Township in Mercer County and is being held at the Middlesex County Detention Center.

In addition to first-degree murder, he faces charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police have not disclosed why the suspect was in Hopewell Township or what may have motivated the shooting. The two other teenagers remained hospitalized as of Thursday.

Burlington City holds vigils for shooting victim

Two vigils were held in Burlington City Tuesday night for Chandler, the victim of the shooting that also hospitalized two teenagers.

NJ.com reported that about 50 people gathered with candles and a banner reading “in loving memory of Rome,” the 23-year-old’s nickname.

Because the teenager is being charged as a juvenile, his court appearances will not be public and his identity will not be disclosed.

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