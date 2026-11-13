If someone asked you to name the top hobby in New Jersey, the one that was #1 on a recent list may not have been your first guess.

The Top Hobby In New Jersey According To One Study

An analysis was done on Google Trends by Roto Grinders to determine the top hobby in each state, and the conclusion for New Jersey left me a little baffled.

According to the study, based on our internet searches, soccer is the top hobby in the Garden State. I know thousands of kids are playing it, but is it the #1 hobby in New Jersey?

Photo by Debra Brewster on Unsplash

The study says if our top search had a “disproportionate” interest, it would be considered a favorite, and that was soccer for the Garden State.

Other Hobbies That Could Have Been New Jersey’s Favorite

Some hobbies that have been perfected in New Jersey that you won’t find by studying Google Trends could just as easily have been named our state’s top hobby. Here are just a few:

Read More: This Is New Jersey’s Top Luxury Hobby

You don’t have to Google instructions on how to flip someone the bird on the roads, but we do that more than we play soccer. And if it were an Olympic sport, we’d take home the gold.

Google Maps

I bet nobody outside the borders of the Garden State has ever heard of the parking lot slalom, but we manage to get in and out of some of the most harrowing shopping center parking lots with ease. Maybe it’s not a hobby, but it’s a great skill to have.

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The other hobbies that top the list for other states range from surfing to baseball to rock climbing, but the only state where soccer tops the list is the Garden State.