If you’re looking for a fun place to visit in New Jersey, you should check out Historic Smithville in Galloway Township! It’s one of those places that has a little bit of everything, including unique shops, restaurants and plenty of old-fashioned charm.

Smithville has an interesting history dating back to the 1700s. The famous Smithville Inn originally opened as a stagecoach stop in 1787. Years later, Fred and Ethel Noyes purchased the property and helped turn it into the charming village we enjoy today.

One of the things I like about Smithville is that you can spend hours just walking around and exploring. There are more than 50 specialty shops featuring clothing, jewelry, gifts, candy and plenty of interesting finds. When you get hungry, you can stop at the historic Smithville Inn or Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern for something to eat.

There’s also Lake Meone, where you can enjoy the scenery, take a paddleboat ride or just relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Smithville is especially beautiful during the holidays when the village lights up with Christmas decorations and its famous floating Christmas trees.

It’s a great New Jersey destination for a family outing, shopping trip or just getting out and enjoying something different!

Coming up this Month, Historic Smithville will host a fun Holiday themed weekend “Dickens Fest”. Dickens Fest runs Saturday, November 28th and Sunday, November 29th.

This is a fun holiday tradition that brings a little bit of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas story, A Christmas Carol, to life.

The Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company puts on an outdoor musical production featuring the famous story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. There are actors, music and plenty of Christmas spirit, including a holiday sing-along!

The 2026 Dickens Fest takes place November 28th and 29th, and admission is FREE! I had the honor of interviewing the Great-Great-Great Grandson of Chrles Dickens several years ago and it was awesome.

What makes this event even better is that you can enjoy everything else Historic Smithville has to offer. Browse the specialty shops, grab something to eat, take a ride on the village train or carousel, and enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations.

According to their website, “The performances are FREE to the public and outdoors, so dress appropriately and maybe bring a folding chair if needed! Each show takes place on three separate stages, spread out across the town, providing ample ability to peruse the many shops and vendors in the village! The cast of the shows include actors from the Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company troupe along with many children of all ages from the local community.”

Have you visited Historic Smithville? What’s your favorite shop or restaurant there?