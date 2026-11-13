The Bottom Line

Tornadoes and hail and flooding, oh my — Thursday was quite a dramatic weather day across most of New Jersey. And Friday the 13th is going to be active, inclement, and unpleasant too, even though the threat for severe weather is over. Expect on-and-off scattered rain throughout the state, throughout the day. Temperatures will mainly fall through the 40s. But in the higher elevations of North Jersey, 30s will likely be cold enough for the first wet snowflakes of the season. However, accumulations will be difficult, given the wet and warm ground. Rain intensity should start to dial back by late afternoon, and New Jersey will dry out completely by around midnight. The weekend will feature slowly clearing skies. And likely our coldest daytime temperatures since March. Saturday’s highs are forecast to only reach the middle 40s. Sunday will end up closer to 50 degrees.

Weather Hazards

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Ocean County and a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Jersey Shore from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, calling for minor to localized moderate category flooding of tidal waterways at high tide. This will be the most serious tide crest of this coastal storm, but likely the last precarious water rise of the week.

While widespread severe weather and flooding are not expected Friday, some steady to heavy rain could cause big puddles, slick roads and travel delays.

There are no advisories posted for wintry weather, but some snow has stuck to colder surfaces in far northern New Jersey Friday morning. Again, watch for slick spots. And pockets of reduced visibility too.

Climatological Context

November 13 is the 317th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 55 to 58 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 37 to 40 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey’s fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Friday

Cold rain stinks. And that is pretty much our weather story for this Friday the 13th.

New Jersey is now on the backside of the coastal storm system. That means, we are facing lingering rain and clouds, a stiff breeze, minor coastal flooding, and much colder temperatures.

Thermometers are mainly in the 40s Friday morning. And that’s where they will stay through the afternoon, roughly 20 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago.

Meanwhile, expect on-and-off rain, probably more “on” than “off” for many areas. Another half-inch of rain is possible on average, with some places getting more and others less.

Higher elevations of North Jersey, especially along and north of Interstate 80, will be in the 30s for a good part of the day. That has opened the door to the season’s first wet snowflakes. I have seen photos of a light coating sticking to cold surfaces — not enough to write home about or cause massive travel issues, but again it is the first of the season.

To be clear, this is still mainly a rain event for New Jersey. The ground is warm and soaking wet, and most air temperatures will stay way above freezing.

Coastal flood warnings and advisories are also in effect for the entire Jersey Shore from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with minor to localized moderate flooding expected during the morning-midday high tide cycle.

Rainfall will dial back somewhat by late afternoon. But don’t expect rain and snow showers to disappear completely from the state until late Friday evening, by Midnight at the latest. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s — while a freeze is possible, I do not anticipate major icing by morning.

Saturday

The weekend will be dry. But Saturday stays somewhat gloomy. And still quite cold — this is likely New Jersey’s coldest stretch of daytime weather since late March.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs only in the mid 40s. That is at least 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Positively December-ish.

A stiff north-northwest breeze will add an extra bite too.

Sunday

Sunday will be slightly better.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 50 degrees. Still chilly and still below normal, but noticeably brighter and somewhat more comfortable than Saturday.

Monday & Beyond

Monday continues the slow warmup, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

By the middle of next week temperatures, should return to seasonable levels, in the mid to upper 50s. Not warm, mind you — just more typical for mid-November.

More prominently, New Jersey is entering another extended stretch of dry weather. Long-range guidance keeps the next substantial storm system away until roughly just before Thanksgiving.

NJ WEATHER CENTER: Check the 5 Day Forecast

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.