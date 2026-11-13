Christmas is about so much more than presents under the tree, twinkling lights and holiday celebrations. Sometimes, the greatest gift we can give is simply making sure another family in New Jersey has a little Christmas magic of their own.

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The holiday season can be a difficult time for families who are struggling, and something as simple as a new toy, a warm winter coat or a bag of groceries can make a world of difference. That’s what makes community giving so special!

The True Meaning of Christmas Is Giving

The Beach Bums Corvette Club is inviting everyone to come together for a Christmas Drive on Saturday, November 28th, 2026, and help spread some holiday cheer to those who could use a little extra kindness this year.

Help Make the Holidays Brighter for Local Families

Stop by the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin from noon until 3 p.m. for an afternoon of holiday fun, including music, food trucks and a special visit from Santa! You can even get a free picture with Santa with a donation.

Bring a Gift, Enjoy Some Holiday Cheer!

The club is collecting NEW, UNWRAPPED GIFTS, NEW COATS AND NON-PERISHABLE FOOD to benefit local families and food pantries.

So, while you’re out doing your holiday shopping, consider picking up an extra gift or coat to donate. You never know whose Christmas you might brighten.

Keep Reading: 6 Magical Christmas Phone Numbers Your Kids Will Love

Let’s open our hearts, come together as a community and remember that the true spirit of Christmas is giving. After all, making someone else’s holiday special might just be the best gift of all!

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