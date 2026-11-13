🔴NWS investigators examined tornado damage in Chesterfield.

🔴Golf-ball-sized hail and lightning-related fires were reported across New Jersey.

🔴A cargo ship also struck the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge during Thursday’s storms.

A National Weather Service survey team says damage in Burlington County during Thursday’s powerful thunderstorms came from a tornado.

The storms came in hot and fast as they arrived in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, bringing two inches of rain in some areas, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. There were three areas of tornadic rotation on radar: one just off the coast of Sandy Hook, one that moved from Delaware into Salem County, and the most significant, in Chesterfield near Old York Road.

The National Weather Service on Fridaysaid the tornado that touched down in Chesterfield was determined to be an EF-1 with a peak wind of 100 mph that was about 100 yards wide.

National Weather Service summary of a tornado in Chesterfield, NJ on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 (NWS)

The survey team determined its 1.5 mile path of damage began near the intersection of Old York Road and Bordentown Chesterfield Road where all the external walls of a barn collapsed. Part of the fascia board peeled off from a home and roof shingles were missing..Another home’s roof was lifted and wound up in another yard.

Multiple trees were snapped or uprooted including some hardwood. The roof of a school was damaged and farm equipment was overturned. Zarrow said it was New Jersey’s first November tornado since 2019.

A tornado in New Castle County, Delaware, has already been confirmed, with a survey team headed there Friday as well.

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Areas of hail

Large hail also fell, with some stones as big as golf balls. Nearly two inches of hail fell in Ocean Township in Monmouth County, and hail measuring an inch fell in Howell, Jackson, Avon-by-the-Sea and Wrightstown, according to the National Weather Service.

As quickly as the storms arrived, they moved on. Bright sunshine before and after the storms helped destabilize the atmosphere and contribute to stronger, more violent weather.

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Firefighters at Red Bank Volvo Thur., Nov. 13, 2026 (Red Bank Fire Department)

Lightning blamed for fires at New Jersey businesses and library

Lightning strikes are also being blamed for fires at Red Bank Volvo in Red Bank and the Cranbury Public Library on Thursday afternoon.

Pictures posted by the Red Bank Fire Department show damage in the dealership’s showroom. Fire officials told Red Bank Green that the call for the fire came in just before noon, with smoke coming from the garage. No injuries were reported.

A possible lightning strike is being blamed for damage to the roof of the Cranbury Public Library, but the fire did not reach inside, according to Cranbury Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Smith. The roof should be repaired Friday. There was also some water damage to the floor. The library was closed Friday, according to its website.

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Hail that fell during thunderstorms in Maple Shade Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 (Kristin Ketchell)

Cargo ship strikes Tacony-Palmyra Bridge during storms

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge was struck by a cargo ship during the storms early Thursday afternoon, leaving it unable to close. The drawbridge was open for ships to pass through at the time of the collision, around 1:15 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

It remained open afterward because another vessel needed to pass through and eventually came back down. The bridge reopened to traffic with a lane closure Thursday evening, the Burlington County Bridge Commission Police Department said. It has since fully reopened to traffic.

Storm clouds in Mercer County as seen from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township (Atlantic) Thurs., Nov. 12, 2026 (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

(Includes material Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

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