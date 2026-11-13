🚜 Tractors, combines and other farm equipment can use some New Jersey public roads. Certain machines qualify for a registration exemption.

⚠️ On a two-lane road, slow to the speed of a vehicle displaying the orange triangle before passing. Breaking that rule can cost up to $500.

🚩 Extra-wide farm equipment can require red flags and an escort. That includes equipment a tractor is towing.

You come around a bend on a New Jersey back road and there it is. A combine. Or maybe it’s a tractor pulling an implement so wide you can barely see what’s coming the other way.

Can you pass it? Maybe. But if you see that orange-and-red triangle on the back, there’s something New Jersey law requires you to do first.

When can you pass a tractor or combine in New Jersey?

If you’re coming up behind a vehicle displaying a slow-moving vehicle emblem on a two-lane road, you have to slow to its speed before overtaking it. The fine for breaking that rule is $100 to $500. The speed-matching requirement doesn’t apply where two or more lanes are moving in the same direction as the equipment.

From there, the regular rules for passing still apply. You can pass on the left where the markings allow it and you can see far enough ahead to get around the entire machine and back into your lane safely. If a tractor is towing something, you need room to clear that, too.

On a two-lane road, slow to the speed of a vehicle displaying the orange triangle before passing. (Getty images)

A tractor crawling down the road doesn’t give you permission to cross a marked no-passing line. The right shoulder is off-limits for passing. If you can’t see or don’t have the room, leave a safe following distance and wait.

New Jersey’s farm vehicle rules require covered equipment to give other traffic priority. Drivers generally must keep as far right as practicable. The farm vehicle rule sets no specific number of cars that triggers a mandatory pull-over.

Which farm vehicles need plates in NJ?

A tractor or combine can qualify for a registration exemption if it’s used exclusively as farm equipment, operated without hire and incapable of going faster than 35 mph. That’s what the machine is capable of doing. The orange-and-red triangle is still required for road travel.

Other equipment has different requirements. New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission requires self-propelled sprayers to carry Farm Use plates. A qualifying implement towed by a farm tractor can travel without separate registration, but the slow-moving vehicle emblem requirement also covers towed farm machinery.

NJ road rules for farm equipment Equipment Rules for public roads Tractor or combine Registration is waived if the machine is used only for farm work, operated without hire and incapable of exceeding 35 mph. A rear slow-moving vehicle triangle is required. Self-propelled sprayer MVC requires registration and Farm Use plates. The rear triangle rule applies to equipment used only for farm work and operated without hire. Towed farm implement Qualifying implements can be towed without separate registration. The rear triangle rule also covers towed farm machinery. Oversized equipment For equipment covered by NJ’s farm vehicle rules, over 8 feet wide or 50 feet long requires four red flags. Over 12 feet wide or 60 feet long also requires an escort.

The registration exemption addresses plates and registration. New Jersey’s separate liability insurance law applies to covered motor vehicles registered or principally garaged in the state.

Where can farm equipment travel?

New Jersey allows qualifying farm equipment to exceed ordinary vehicle dimensions under special rules. Covered equipment wider than 8 feet or longer than 50 feet requires four red flags. Over 12 feet wide or 60 feet long, the rules also require an escort.

NJDOT bars agricultural machinery from Interstates. Farm machinery is also barred from the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway unless the Turnpike Authority authorizes it.

Who do you call about unsafe driving?

If the incident is over, call police where it happened.

Give police the road, the nearest cross street and the direction of travel. If there’s an immediate danger, call 911.

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