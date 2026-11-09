Report: Dave Dombrowski Open to Moving These Two Phillies

With Major League Baseball’s General Manager meetings starting today in Las Vegas, the Philadelphia Phillies are squarely under the microscope to improve their roster.

Creative Trades Necessary Ahead of Potential Dec. 1 Lockout

With a lockout set to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1, coupled with what many consider a weak free-agent class, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski will need to be creative if he wants to refresh his tired roster.

The Phillies are locked into an aging core that has made the playoffs for five straight seasons but has come up short each time.

One way to improve will be engaging in trades with other teams, which will make Dombrowski one to watch this week, according to USA Today’s Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale.

High-Profile Phillies Named as Potential Trade Candidates

The Phillies, who are in desperate need for a third baseman and left fielder, badly want to shake things up, and that requires more than just firing a few of their coaches. Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner are available, but Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are staying put.

Nightengale says the Phillies badly want to shake things up, mentioning Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner as possible trade candidates.

Brandon Marsh: Second-Half Struggles Put All-Star on the Block

Marsh, a 2026 All-Star, hit a career-high 18 home runs this season while stealing 11 bases and posting a .260/.304/.408 slash line. However, he struggled post-All-Star break and found himself back in a platoon role during the second half of the season.

Trea Turner: Contract and Defensive Issues Present Major Hurdles

As for Turner, he has a no-trade clause that would need to be waived, and is still owed roughly $190.9 million over the next seven seasons, when he will be 41 years old.

Turner was one of the worst defensive shortstops in baseball in 2026, prompting Dombrowski to say that he will start at shortstop in 2027, but “he must play well there to stay there.”

Moving Turner, even if he is willing to waive his no-trade clause, seems very unlikely.

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