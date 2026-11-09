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Atlantic City

First Atlantic City Beach Concert Is Confirmed For Summer, 2027

By Harry Hurley,

6 days ago

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Breaking News

Visit Atlantic City has confirmed the first summer, 2027 Atlantic City summer beach concert.

To his credit, Gary Musich, President & CEO of Visit Atlantic City has shown a willingness to go beyond the traditional music genres.

Twilight of The Punks — North America Stadium Tour 2027

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAAZr_1Gv3710b00
Visit Atlantic City photo.

Visit Atlantic City Has Just Released The Following Update

ATLANTIC CITY BEACH CONCERT JUST ANNOUNCED

Fall Out Boy’s Twilight of the Punks Tour with The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far will make a stop at the Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, NJ, on August 3, 2027!

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 a.m. for North America. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Artist Presale by visiting twilightofthepunkstour.com.

Remaining tickets will be available via the general on sale starting on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m.

Event info https://ow.ly/2MRf51056gz

#ExperienceAtlanticCity

Atlantic City Photo Gallery

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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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City of Atlantic City — Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea — City of Atlantic City photo.
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Ed Lea photo.
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Ed Lea — City of Atlantic City photo.
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Ed Lea ��� City of Atlantic City photo.
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Ed Lea — City of Atlantic City photo.
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Ed Lea — City of Atlantic City photo.

SOURCE: Visit Atlantic City.

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