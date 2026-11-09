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First Atlantic City Beach Concert Is Confirmed For Summer, 2027
By Harry Hurley,6 days ago
Breaking News
Visit Atlantic City has confirmed the first summer, 2027 Atlantic City summer beach concert.
To his credit, Gary Musich, President & CEO of Visit Atlantic City has shown a willingness to go beyond the traditional music genres.
Twilight of The Punks — North America Stadium Tour 2027
Visit Atlantic City Has Just Released The Following Update
ATLANTIC CITY BEACH CONCERT JUST ANNOUNCED
Fall Out Boy’s Twilight of the Punks Tour with The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far will make a stop at the Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, NJ, on August 3, 2027!
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 a.m. for North America. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Artist Presale by visiting twilightofthepunkstour.com.
Remaining tickets will be available via the general on sale starting on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m.
Event info https://ow.ly/2MRf51056gz
#ExperienceAtlanticCity
Atlantic City Photo Gallery
SOURCE: Visit Atlantic City.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery