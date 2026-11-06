It's Time the Pro Football Hall of Fame Recognized More Eagles Legends

While the Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced finalists for Contributors and Head Coaches ahead of February’s announcement for the 2027 Class of Inductees, Philadelphia Sports fans can’t ignore that no one with connections to Eagles history are on either list.

NFC East rivals like the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders have 32 men each enshrined in Canton, Ohio who have direct connections to those organizations, the Eagles only have 20 men.

The good news is that there will be plenty of opportunities in the coming years for Philadelphia to catch up. Some of the potential inductees are obvious names, but others who could be considered should not be forgotten about either.

What Former Eagles Should Be Considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

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*Jason Kelce (2011-2023)

-Resume: Six-time First Team All-Pro, Seven Pro Bowl Selections, Super Bowl Championship Starter

-Aside from his Eagles franchise record 156-consecutive starts, Jason Kelce is arguably one of the best Centers in the NFL of the last decade. One of the most “obvious” choices for this list, his resume is unparalleled in Eagles’ franchise history, and he is a lock for the Hall of Fame in the next ten years.

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*Jason Peters (2009-2020)

-Resume: Two-time First Team All-Pro, Four-time Second Team All-Pro, Nine Pro Bowl Selections

-One of the best Left Tackles of the 21st Century, Jason Peters was one the most important acquisitions in Eagles’ history, and he was a dominant force at his position for ten years. The “negative” against Peters is that he played so many years past his prime, and that is part of a logjam of great Offensive Lineman who are waiting for consideration from the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee.

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*Asante Samuel (2008-2011)

-Resume: First Team All-Pro Selection (2007), Second Team All-Pro Selection (2009), 164 Passes Defended is 6th-most in NFL History, 51 Interceptions are 32nd most in NFL History

-When the Eagles signed him as a Free Agent, Asante Samuel was a major offseason addition who filled the defense’s need for a top tier cover cornerback. Two of his best coverage seasons were in an Eagles uniform, compiling Nine Interceptions in 2009 and Seven Interceptions in 2010. Samuel had an eigh- year run as one of the best Outside Corners in the NFL; In theory, that type of resume should get an individual consideration for the Hall of Fame.

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*Trent Cole (2005-2014)

-Resume: Two Pro Bowl Selections, 2nd Team All-Pro (2009), 133 Tackles for loss (20th most in NFL history), 90.5 Career Sacks (61st most in the NFL since 1982)

-From 2006 to 2011, the Eagles 5th round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft was one of the NFL most consistent Pass Rushers. The problem for Cole is that a six-year run in his prime might not be enough for some Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, but I don’t think his 90.5 Sacks and 133 Tackles for Loss should be ignored.

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*Desean Jackson (2008-2013, 2019-20)

-Resume: Second Team All-Pro (2009), Three-time Pro Bowl Selection, Top 80 in NFL History in Receptions (641), Receiving Yards (11,263), Punt Return Touchdowns (4), and the Most 60+ Yard Touchdowns Scored in NFL History (25)

-Even though his position on most websites is listed as a Wide Receiver, the reality is that Desean Jackson was an Offensive Weapon. Whether he was lined up as an Outside Receiver, Slot Receiver, as a Punt Returner, or even in the backfield next to the Quarterback, “DJax” is one of the greatest offensive threats of the 21st century. He was not like the traditional Wide Receivers of his era like Andre Johnson, Steve Smith Sr, Larry Fitzgerald, or Antonio Brown, in his prime Desean Jackson was just as feared by opposing defenses as his contemporaries.

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*Lane Johnson (2013-2026)

-Resume: Two-time First Team All-Pro, Three-time Second Team All-Pro, 1,405 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack (2020-2023)

-One of the best Right Tackles in NFL History, Lane Johnson was in his prime from 2017 to 2024 as the cornerstone of the Eagles Offensive Line that made three Super Bowl Apperances. He redefined the Right Tackle position in the 21st Century, and he is a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame within the next ten years.

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*Clyde Simmons (1986-1993)

-Resume: Two-time First Team All-Pro, 121.5 Sacks are Top 25 in NFL History since 1982

-Six of his 15 NFL seasons, Simmons compiled at least Eight Sacks and at least 88 Solo Tackles. One of the most consistent and productive Defensive Lineman in the NFL from 1988 to 1995, this is the type of player who deserves credit for longevity and production is on par with the Pro Football Hall of Fame requirements.

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*Andy Reid (1999-2012)

-Resume: Three-time Super Bowl Champion, Four-most wins in NFL History (284), one of only seven Head Coaches in NFL history to lead two different NFL organizations to Super Bowl Apperances

-Even though he did not win any Super Bowls as Eagles Head Coach, the foundations of Andy Reid’s Hall of Fame career were built in Philadelphia. Reid has been one of the most consistent winners of the 21st Century, and whenever he decides to retire, he will have the notoriety as one of only four men with 300 Head Coaching wins in NFL history (Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick).