Are The Rich Get Richer? $847 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In A Wealthy NJ Town

Talk about a lottery ticket that has people saying, “Of course it was sold THERE!”

New Jersey is celebrating an $847 million Powerball jackpot winner, and we now know exactly where the lucky ticket was purchased: Wegmans in Montvale, Bergen County.

Here’s the interesting part. Montvale is one of New Jersey’s wealthiest communities, with a median household income of more than $178,000. That’s more than double the national median, according to figures cited in published reports.

Did the Rich Just Get Even Richer?

It’s hard not to notice the irony. Plenty of New Jersey families are feeling the squeeze from grocery bills, housing costs and just about everything else. Meanwhile, an $847 million winning ticket was sold in a town where household incomes are significantly higher than the national average.

But before we assume the winner is already wealthy, there’s one pretty important detail: We don’t know who purchased the ticket or where that person lives. The fact that it was sold in Montvale doesn’t mean the winner is a Montvale resident.

Here’s How Much the NJ Powerball Winner Could Take Home

The winner can choose between the advertised $847 million Powerball jackpot, paid in installments over 29 years, or a one-time cash option worth an estimated $363.1 million. Both amounts are before taxes.

The Wegmans that sold the winning ticket will also receive a $30,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery.

Is the location an interesting twist? Absolutely. But you can’t fault anyone for taking a shot at a life-changing jackpot, regardless of their tax bracket. Congratulations to whoever is holding that ticket!