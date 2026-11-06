NJ Cold Case: Police Seek Tips in Folsom Family Murders

The New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit is renewing its appeal for information about the decades-old unsolved murders of Gary Deal, Joan Deal, and their three-year-old son, Jason Deal.

The three were killed inside their home in Folsom, Atlantic County, nearly five decades ago.

NJ State Police Renew Investigation into 1978 Atlantic County Murders

On October 30, 1978, police discovered the bodies of the Deal family in their house on Mays Landing Road.

Gary and Joan Deal, both 26, and their young son, Jason, had been brutally murdered in what remains one of Atlantic County’s most disturbing unsolved crimes.

The investigation determined that Gary and Joan Deal suffered multiple gunshot wounds, as well as injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

Young Jason Deal’s body was found in his bedroom after suffering fatal injuries.

The senseless killing of an entire family shocked the Folsom community and left loved ones searching for answers that have remained elusive for nearly 48 years.

New Leads, New Technology: Same Results

Since the initial investigation in the 1970s, detectives have pursued numerous leads and repeatedly reexamined evidence to identify those responsible.

As forensic science evolved, detectives tested crime-scene evidence with advanced DNA analysis and ballistic testing, hoping to generate new leads.

Still, the murders of Gary, Joan, and Jason Deal remain unsolved.

The New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit is asking for your help. Detectives believe someone may still have information that could bring long-awaited answers and justice to the Deal family.

After 48 Years, Police Hope Someone Will Talk

After nearly five decades, police think it’s possible that relationships may have changed, loyalties may have shifted, and people who once hesitated to come forward may now be willing to speak with detectives.

Even information that seemed insignificant in 1978 could prove critical today.

Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who lived in, worked in, or frequently visited the Folsom area in 1978, knew the Deal family, observed anything suspicious near their home, or heard conversations about the murders before or after they occurred.

Even the smallest detail could prove critical to solving this case.

Anyone with information about the Deal murders can contact Detective Dominic Rubino with the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit at 1-833-465-2653 or coldcase@njsp.gov.

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