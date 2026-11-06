Shocking Vote Ends 100-Year Ban: Discover Which NJ Town Just Changed Forever!

After over a century, the voters of Collingswood have voted to overturn the ban on alcohol sales.

A Historic Shift: Voters Overturn Century-Old Dry Town Status

While the Camden County town waits for the vote to be verified, it will receive a limited number of liquor licenses, which will permit the sale of alcohol in the town. For over 100 years, the sale of alcohol was not permitted in Collingswood local restaurants and bars, but that is about to change.

What’s Next? Public Bidding and Limited Liquor Licenses

The Borough issued a statement on the Liquor License Referendum:

“The Borough recognizes the significance of this decision and thanks the residents who participated in the referendum process. The outcome represents an important change for Collingswood, and the governing body is committed to approaching the next steps thoughtfully, transparently, and in a manner that reflects the interests of the community.”

How Many Licenses Will Collingswood Receive?

There will be a public bidding process to award licenses, which, based on the population of the borough, will be up to four licenses for bars or restaurants and one liquor store.

New Jersey’s Dry Towns: Where Does the Garden State Stand?

Collingswood’s decision highlights a shrinking list of dry municipalities across the state, which still has about 30 towns, including Ocean City, which has remained a dry town since its founding in 1879.

In addition to Ocean City in Cape May County, Cape May Point and Wildwood Crest are dry towns, as is Port Republic in Atlantic County.