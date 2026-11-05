Margate Paints the Town Bright Green

The color in Margate, New Jersey is definitely green.

Road crews have spent the last few weeks making sure everyone notices.

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Joe Kelly

Margate New Jersey Paints Atlantic Avenue Green

If you’re been on Atlantic Avenue in Margate the last few days, you’ve probably noticed that part of the street is painted green!

It’s the bike lane, and crews have been painting for the last couple of weeks.

I’ll say this: it really makes that bike lane shine!

This is a practice that began a few years ago, and the purpose is to improve safety and really make the bike lane stand out.

Joe Kelly

One thing it attempts to accomplish is it keeps drivers from using the bike lane to make right turns or to pass other vehicles.

This time of the year, there are some bicyclists that use the lane, but in the summer, it’s a busy place! Bike riders, cars, and pedestrians, all near the beach.

Kudos to Margate for continuing to put the emphasis on safety. The safety of bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers!

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