Atlantic County, NJ, Official No Days Off For 3 Years — Voted Out

As The Saying Goes — No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

Atlantic County, New Jersey Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue did not take a single day off from work in 3 years. But, that did not stop the electorate from throwing him out of Office this past Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue photo.

No Days Off, No Second Term For Atlantic County Sheriff Joe “Tokyo Joe” O’Donoghue

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

O’Donoghue’s extraordinary work ethic could not overcome a Democratic electoral tsunami that swept away Republican incumbents throughout Atlantic County, regardless of their individual accomplishments.

Nearly Five Decades Behind The Badge

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

O’Donoghue brought more than 48 years of law enforcement experience, beginning in Atlantic City, then serving in Hamilton and Mullica Townships, and eventually the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office.

“Tokyo Joe” also spent 12 years as Superior Court Sergeant at Arms. His distinguished career includes the Medal of Valor and Combat Cross.

A Friendship Spanning 35 Years

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

I have known Joe O’Donoghue for more than 35 years. Throughout those decades, I have witnessed his unwavering devotion to public safety and his community.

Political elections produce winners and losers, but personal character, professional dedication and a lifetime of service cannot and should not be erased by one disappointing election result.

Swept Away By The Blue Tsunami

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Democrat Sean Riggin defeated O’Donoghue by 6,504 votes, according to unofficial returns — with additional ballots still yet to be factored in.

Republican officeholders throughout Atlantic County suffered similar defeats. This was no ordinary election. It was a political earthquake, with O’Donoghue becoming another casualty of an overwhelming Democratic wave that fundamentally transformed electoral politics in Atlantic County.

The Badge Goes, The Legacy Remains

Atlantic County will lose an extraordinarily experienced sheriff whose commitment transcended politics.

Elections may determine who holds office, but they cannot diminish decades of sacrifice and service. Joe O’Donoghue leaves behind something no ballot can take away: an honorable legacy of service, courage, loyalty and dedication to the people he proudly protected.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Photo Gallery

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office photo.