Game Preview: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

In a stretch of games that started during the season-opening nine-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers have played eight of their last 11 games on home ice. Considering they have lost another four of five games since a three-game winning streak, perhaps some extended time on the road wouldn’t hurt.

The Flyers open up a five-game road trip on Thursday night, taking on the New York Rangers.

Game time is at 7 PM.

How to Watch

Time: 7 PM

7 PM Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

Madison Square Garden in New York, NY TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

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Projected Flyers Lines vs. Rangers

Forwards

46 Trevor Zegras – 22 Christian Dvorak – 11 Travis Konecny

94 Porter Martone– 54 Cole Knuble – 74 Owen Tippett

71 Tyson Foerster – 27 Noah Cates – 39 Matvei Michkov

52 Noel Acciari– 14 Sean Couturier – 86 Denver Barkey

Defense

6 Travis Sanheim – 9 Jamie Drysdale

8 Cam York – 59 Oliver Bonk

24 Nick Seeler – 44 Simon Benoit

Goalies

53 Joseph Woll

80 Dan Vladar



Scratches:Michael Bunting, David Jiricek

Injury & Roster Updates

Lineup Updates: No lineup changes are expected in terms of players entering the lineup. Cole Knuble is expected to center a line with Porter Martone and Owen Tippett . Denver Barkey moves back to the wing on the fourth line.

No lineup changes are expected in terms of players entering the lineup. is expected to center a line with and . moves back to the wing on the fourth line. Starting Goalie: Joseph Woll gets the start for the Flyers . Woll made 25 saves on 29 shots in a loss to Washington in his last start on Oct. 28. Woll has won one game this season on Oct. 19 against Colorado.

gets the start for the Flyers . Woll made 25 saves on 29 shots in a loss to Washington in his last start on Oct. 28. Woll has won one game this season on Oct. 19 against Colorado. Injuries Rasmus Ristolainen: upper-body injury, out two weeks from Oct. 26 Nikita Grebenkin: out for at least four months from Oct. 10 following back surgery



Opponent Snapshot: New York Rangers

Rangers Projected Lineup vs. Flyers

16 Pavel Dorofeyev – 93 Mika Zibanejad – 13 Alexis Lafreniere

24 Tye Kartye – 10 J.T. Miller – 94 Gabriel Perreault

17 Eeli Tolvanen – 50 Will Cuylle – 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand

49 Jaroslav Chmelar – 42 Noah Laba – 73 Matt Rempe



44 Vladislav Gavrikov – 23 Adam Fox

26 Marcus Pettersson – 4 Braden Schneider

12 Alberts Smits – 60 Scott Morrow



33 Dylan Garand

47 James Reimer



Special Teams Power Play: 18.6% (21st) Penalty Kill: 90.4% (1st)

Who’s hot?: Alexis Lafreniere has five goals and five assists in his last 10 games. Tye Kartye has two goals and five points in the last six games. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and five points in the last six games. Adam Fox has two goals and eight assists for 10 points in the last six games.

has five goals and five assists in his last 10 games. has two goals and five points in the last six games. has four goals and five points in the last six games. Who’s in net?: Dylan Garand gets the start for the Rangers . Garand made 32 saves on 33 shots in Tuesday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings. It snapped a personal four-game losing streak for Garand.

gets the start for the Rangers . Garand made 32 saves on 33 shots in Tuesday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings. It snapped a personal four-game losing streak for Garand. Injuries:Igor Shesterkinis out for the season with a lower-body injury. Joonas Korpisalo also remains out with a lower-body injury. Joe Veleno was placed on LTIR with a lower-body injury on Oct. 10. Sean Durzi missed Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Keys to the Game

Start On Time: Perhaps the first thing that needs to change for the Flyers is falling behind in games and having to chase the game. Their struggles have been largely due to having to overcome deficits that can be insurmountable.

Perhaps the first thing that needs to change for the Flyers is falling behind in games and having to chase the game. Their struggles have been largely due to having to overcome deficits that can be insurmountable. Hit The Net: The Flyers missed an opportunity on Tuesday with 21 missed shots, certainly too many for what was a one-goal game late in the third.

The Flyers missed an opportunity on Tuesday with 21 missed shots, certainly too many for what was a one-goal game late in the third. Take A Trip: Getting away could be beneficial to the Flyers, who could be on their last opportunity to even present the possibility that climbing out of the hole left by the season-opening nine-game losing streak could happen.

By the Numbers

It’s especially important to both teams to score first and play with a lead. The Flyers are 3-2-1 when scoring first and 1-7-3 when allowing the first goal. The Rangers are 8-1-0 when scoring first and 0-6-1 when allowing the first goal. The Flyers do not have a win this season when trailing after the first (0-6-2) or second period (0-6-2). The Rangers are 6-1-0 when leading after one, 7-0-0 when leading after two, and do not have a win when trailing after the first (0-5-0) or second period (0-6-0).

The Flyers enter Thursday’s game with a 2-7-3 record against Eastern Conference teams and an 0-3-3 record against Metropolitan Division opponents. The Rangers are 4-5-1 against the East and 1-2-1 against the Metro.

Matvei Michkov has three goals and five points in seven career games against the Rangers. Tyson Foerster has five goals in seven career games against the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has 25 goals and 50 points in 52 games against the Flyers.

X-Factors

Jamie Drysdale: After going through the first 11 games of the season without a point, Jamie Drysdale has a goal and six assists in the last six games, including four assists in the last two games.

After going through the first 11 games of the season without a point, Jamie Drysdale has a goal and six assists in the last six games, including four assists in the last two games. Adam Fox: Fox looks back to his old form. After three straight 70-point seasons, he took a step back in 2024-25 with 61 points in 74 games. Last season, his production was excellent, but he missed significant time, only playing in 55 games and still reaching 53 points. Now Fox is back to above point-per-game pace, with 17 assists and 19 points in the first 16 games of the season.

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Kevin Durso is Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN. Follow him on social media @Kevin_Durso.

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