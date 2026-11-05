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Atlantic City

Atlantic City Man's Guilty Plea Covers 2 Separate Assaults

By Chris Coleman,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVKdq_1GnfpaZj00
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office – Photo: ACPO / Canva
  • Elijah Green pleaded guilty to three third-degree offenses
  • The incidents involved an assault on a staff member and a separate domestic violence incident
  • A plea agreement calls for a recommended three-year state prison sentence

Mays Landing, N.J. — An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a staff member at a Pacific Avenue address and, months later, assaulting the mother of his child and resisting arrest.

24-year-old Elijah Green entered his plea Wednesday. An agreement calls for a recommended aggregate sentence of three years in state prison.

Two Incidents

On February 18th, Atlantic City Police responded to 1207 Pacific Avenue for a report of a staff member being assaulted.

The victim told officers Green threw him to the ground and struck him in the face multiple times. Green was identified and charged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtoIV_1GnfpaZj00
Elijah Green of Atlantic City, NJ – Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office / Canva

On May 5th, officers responded to a residence for a domestic violence report. The victim said she was assaulted by her child’s father, Green.

When officers tried to arrest him, he resisted using physical force.

Green pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, and third-degree resisting arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 15th.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President’s Circle award winner and Townsquare Media’s 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com

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