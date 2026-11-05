Atlantic City Man's Guilty Plea Covers 2 Separate Assaults

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office – Photo: ACPO / Canva

Elijah Green pleaded guilty to three third-degree offenses

The incidents involved an assault on a staff member and a separate domestic violence incident

A plea agreement calls for a recommended three-year state prison sentence

Mays Landing, N.J. — An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a staff member at a Pacific Avenue address and, months later, assaulting the mother of his child and resisting arrest.

24-year-old Elijah Green entered his plea Wednesday. An agreement calls for a recommended aggregate sentence of three years in state prison.

Two Incidents

On February 18th, Atlantic City Police responded to 1207 Pacific Avenue for a report of a staff member being assaulted.

The victim told officers Green threw him to the ground and struck him in the face multiple times. Green was identified and charged.

Elijah Green of Atlantic City, NJ – Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office / Canva

On May 5th, officers responded to a residence for a domestic violence report. The victim said she was assaulted by her child’s father, Green.

When officers tried to arrest him, he resisted using physical force.

Green pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, and third-degree resisting arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 15th.

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President’s Circle award winner and Townsquare Media’s 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com