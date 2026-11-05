Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest in Egg Harbor Township

A 19-year-old Cardiff resident was arrested following a long-term narcotics investigation

Police seized suspected THC vape cartridges, two firearms, and multiple large-capacity ammunition magazines

One of the firearms was allegedly equipped with an illegal silencer

Egg Harbor Township, N.J. — A 19-year-old from the Cardiff section of EHT is facing firearms and narcotics charges after THC vape cartridges, two guns, and large-capacity magazines were seized following a long-term narcotics investigation, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Hebereli Mejia was arrested and lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

On November 4th, members of the EHT Police Criminal Investigation Bureau executed multiple court-authorized search warrants.

Police seized a large quantity of vape cartridges containing suspected THC oil, two firearms, and multiple large-capacity ammunition magazines. One of the firearms was equipped with an illegal silencer.

The department said the enforcement action was part of its ongoing effort to disrupt the sale and distribution of THC vape products, particularly those marketed to and sold among young people in the community.

EHT Police thanked the Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President’s Circle award winner and Townsquare Media’s 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com