Holiday travel coming? NJ makes getting a REAL ID much easier

🚗 New Jersey REAL ID appointment waits have plunged from 73 days in January to just three days.

🚗 MVC changes include accepting digital proof of residency, faster document checks and expanded appointment availability.

🚗 With holiday travel approaching, residents can get a REAL ID for $35, with cards typically arriving within two weeks.

TRENTON — Some good news for New Jersey residents looking to get a REAL ID before the holiday travel rush.

The NJ MVC has announced that the average wait for a REAL ID appointment has plummeted from 73 days in January to just three days now—a 96% improvement rate.

New Jersey MVC cuts REAL ID appointment wait times

Three key changes made the difference.

Accepting Digital Proof of Residency – Residents can now use electronic bank statements, utility statements, pay stubs, and other digital documents instead of paper ones, making it easier to prove residency. This simple change has cut failed transactions and repeat customer visits in half at agencies statewide, the MVC said.

Streamlined document verification – Faster verification procedures with expanded document options maintain security and integrity while reducing transaction times.

Expanded service capacity – The streamlined operations enabled the NJMVC to add more appointments systemwide and expand REAL ID services to seven more agencies in 2026.

Through these targeted operational changes, the NJMVC has managed to dramatically reduce wait times while maintaining high service levels, issuing 750,000 REAL IDs so far in 2026, and approaching the 1 million milestone for the year.

The expanded availability of REAL ID appointments reflects Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s commitment to making government work better for New Jersey residents.

“Government should make people’s lives easier. New Jerseyans were waiting an average of 73 days for a REAL ID appointment, and that was unacceptable,” Sherrill said.

What New Jersey residents need to fly with REAL ID

Since May 2025, the Transportation Security Administration has required REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or ID cards to board domestic flights.

However, anyone who has a valid U.S. passport, passport card, military ID, or other TSA-approved identification do not need a REAL ID to travel.

How much does a New Jersey REAL ID cost?

Be sure to bring all the required documents to your REAL ID appointment. That includes two proofs of residency, proof of identity, and a valid Social Security number.

A four-year REAL ID costs $35 and is usually mailed to a resident’s home address within two weeks of the appointment.

With only a three-day appointment wait, a two-week reception window via mail, and the holiday travel rush upon us, New Jersey residents are encouraged to make their REAL ID appointments very soon.

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