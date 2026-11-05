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Bridgeton

NJ father charged after toddler finds gun in bag on bedroom floor and accidentally shoots himself

By Jen Ursillo,

4 days ago

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🚨 A Bridgeton father faces charges after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the face.

🔴 Police say the gun was stored in a bag on the floor and belonged to the child’s father.

🔴 The toddler is in critical but stable condition. His father faces a second-degree child endangerment charge.

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County father has been charged after his toddler son accidentally shot himself in the face in the middle of the night.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, just before 3 a.m., Bridgeton police were called to an apartment at 2 East Avenue following a report that a 3-year-old boy had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.

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The child’s parents were asleep in a bedroom when the sound of the gunshot woke them up. That’s when they found the little boy with a gunshot wound to his face.

Toddler accidentally shoots himself with father’s gun

Officers determined that the firearm, which had been stored in a bag on the floor, belonged to the child’s father, 32-year-old Moses Anthony Molina Sr.

According to the affidavit, police found a black handgun on the bedroom floor along with a spent shell casing and a small blood stain next to the gun.

The child sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

Molina admitted to leaving three firearms unattended and unsecured in the bedroom. He was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bridgeton boy in critical but stable condition

The toddler is in critical but stable condition, Webb-McRae said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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