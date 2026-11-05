Collingswood, NJ, Lifts Its Ban On Alcohol Sales

I recently went on a ghost tour in Asbury Park, and during the tour, something the tour guide mentioned that I thought that was kind of funny was that at one point in time, the Western Footbridge that connects Asbury Park to Ocean Grove over Westley Lake used to be gated up at Midnight. According to the tour guide, this was to keep the drunkards in Asbury Park out of Ocean Grove.

Fast forward to today, the bridge remains open at all times of day, connecting the two towns, but something that hasn’t changed is that Ocean Grove is still a dry town.

New Jersey Is Home To Several Dry Towns Still

Dry towns aren’t as uncommon as you may think in Jersey. Ocean City is still a dry town, so are Island Heights, Wildwood Crest, and Saddle River, among others.

Dry Doesn’t Mean Illegal

Just because a town is dry, though, doesn’t mean alcohol is banned; you can still BYOB in most of these towns; bars, restaurants, and stores just can’t sell liquor.

However, one New Jersey town, which has been a dry town for well over 100 years, has recently voted to lift the ban on alcohol sales and become a ‘wet town’ after Tuesday’s elections.

Collingswood, NJ, Just Lifted Its Ban On Alcohol Sales

According to CBS, Collingswood, New Jersey, is now a wet town, with the ban on alcohol sales being lifted for bars, restaurants, and stores.

You Can’t Buy A Beer In Collingswood, NJ, Just Yet

Now, just because the ban was lifted this week doesn’t mean places can immediately start selling booze. The township still has to decide how many liquor licenses will become available, and that’s a process that is not fast-paced at all.